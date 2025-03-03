Georgia Southern Eagles play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Southern Miss Eagles

Southern Miss Eagles (10-20, 5-13 Sun Belt) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (14-17, 6-12 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Southern Miss.

The Georgia Southern Eagles have gone 6-12 against Sun Belt opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Georgia Southern has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Southern Miss Eagles are 5-13 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss is 3-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgia Southern’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss has shot at a 40.8% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Georgia Southern have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Georgia Southern Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Indya Green is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Melyia Grayson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Southern Miss Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Southern Eagles: 5-5, averaging 65.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Southern Miss Eagles: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.