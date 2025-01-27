Georgia faces South Carolina, aims to stop 4-game slide

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-10, 0-7 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (14-6, 2-5 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia aims to stop its four-game slide when the Bulldogs play South Carolina.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in home games. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC in team defense, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Gamecocks have gone 0-7 against SEC opponents. South Carolina ranks ninth in the SEC allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

Georgia averages 76.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 68.8 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 70.9 points per game, 4.4 more than the 66.5 Georgia allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asa Newell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 59.0% and averaging 15.2 points for the Gamecocks. Morris Ugusuk is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.