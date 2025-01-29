Georgia Bulldogs face the Ole Miss Rebels on 4-game slide

Ole Miss Rebels (13-6, 4-3 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-12, 1-6 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will try to break its four-game skid when the Bulldogs play Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 in home games. Georgia has a 6-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rebels are 4-3 in conference games. Ole Miss is 5-6 against opponents over .500.

Georgia averages 67.4 points, 14.0 more per game than the 53.4 Ole Miss gives up. Ole Miss averages 10.8 more points per game (78.4) than Georgia gives up to opponents (67.6).

The Bulldogs and Rebels square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Mauri Flournoy is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.7 points. Trinity Turner is averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Sira Thienou is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.