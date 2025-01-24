Georgetown visits Marquette after Ransom’s 28-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (10-9, 3-5 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-3 Big East)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits Marquette after Kelsey Ransom scored 28 points in Georgetown’s 56-54 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Golden Eagles are 8-2 in home games. Marquette leads the Big East in rebounding, averaging 36.1 boards. Halley Vice leads the Golden Eagles with 7.4 rebounds.

The Hoyas are 3-5 against conference opponents. Georgetown has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marquette averages 67.8 points, 6.7 more per game than the 61.1 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 5.5 more points per game (62.6) than Marquette allows (57.1).

The Golden Eagles and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skylar Forbes is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks. Lee Volker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Ariel Jenkins is averaging 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Hoyas. Ransom is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.