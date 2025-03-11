Georgetown takes on DePaul in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (13-18, 4-16 Big East) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (17-14, 8-12 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays in the Big East Tournament against DePaul.

The Hoyas have gone 8-12 against Big East opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East with 14.4 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.4.

The Blue Demons are 4-16 in Big East play. DePaul ranks seventh in the Big East shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Georgetown is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 45.6% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 72.6 points per game, 3.9 more than the 68.7 Georgetown gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. DePaul won the last meeting 83-77 on March 8. Isaiah Rivera scored 21 to help lead DePaul to the win, and Micah Peavy scored 29 points for Georgetown.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mack is averaging 11.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Hoyas. Peavy is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Rivera is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.