Georgetown plays St. John’s following Ransom’s 22-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (11-16, 4-12 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-13, 4-12 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays St. John’s after Kelsey Ransom scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 55-50 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Red Storm have gone 8-6 in home games. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East with 19.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Phoenix Gedeon averaging 3.3.

The Hoyas are 4-12 in Big East play. Georgetown averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 7-6 when winning the turnover battle.

St. John’s scores 60.0 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 63.2 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 6.3 more points per game (62.6) than St. John’s gives up to opponents (56.3).

The Red Storm and Hoyas match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jailah Donald is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 6.3 points. Lashae Dwyer is shooting 45.4% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Ariel Jenkins is averaging 12 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Hoyas. Ransom is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 56.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 61.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

