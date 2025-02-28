Georgetown plays Providence on 4-game home skid

Providence Friars (12-18, 5-12 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-17, 4-13 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Providence looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

The Hoyas are 5-7 in home games. Georgetown is 7-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Friars have gone 5-12 against Big East opponents. Providence has a 6-16 record against opponents over .500.

Georgetown’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Providence allows. Providence averages 55.8 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 63.9 Georgetown gives up.

The Hoyas and Friars match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 11 points. Kelsey Ransom is averaging 18.7 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 13.2 points for the Friars. Marta Morales is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.