Georgetown plays DePaul in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (13-18, 4-16 Big East) vs. Georgetown Hoyas (17-14, 8-12 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoyas -3.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays in the Big East Tournament against DePaul.

The Hoyas have gone 8-12 against Big East opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are 4-16 against Big East teams. DePaul is fifth in the Big East with 15.6 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 6.2.

Georgetown’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game DePaul allows. DePaul has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. DePaul won the last meeting 83-77 on March 8. Isaiah Rivera scored 21 to help lead DePaul to the win, and Micah Peavy scored 29 points for Georgetown.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is shooting 47.6% and averaging 16.9 points for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is averaging 12.8 points for the Blue Demons. Rivera is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.