Georgetown hosts McGuff and Butler

Butler Bulldogs (13-13, 3-10 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-12, 4-8 Big East)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Georgetown after Kilyn McGuff scored 21 points in Butler’s 67-65 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 5-5 in home games. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East with 21.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ariel Jenkins averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs are 3-10 in conference play. Butler is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Georgetown averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Georgetown allows.

The Hoyas and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victoria Rivera averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Kelsey Ransom is shooting 36.4% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

McGuff is averaging 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

