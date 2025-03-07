Georgetown faces DePaul after Epps’ 20-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (17-13, 8-11 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (12-18, 3-16 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits DePaul after Jayden Epps scored 20 points in Georgetown’s 75-73 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Blue Demons have gone 10-8 in home games. DePaul ranks sixth in the Big East with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 4.1.

The Hoyas are 8-11 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul scores 72.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.3 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 71.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 74.0 DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is averaging 12.6 points for the Blue Demons. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Micah Peavy is averaging 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.