George Washington visits Saint Bonaventure on 3-game road skid

George Washington Revolutionaries (15-8, 4-6 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (17-7, 5-6 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -5.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hits the road against Saint Bonaventure looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Bonnies have gone 10-2 in home games. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Revolutionaries have gone 4-6 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 9.3.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Revolutionaries match up Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Moore is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bonnies. Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Jones is averaging nine points and 1.7 steals for the Revolutionaries. Castro is averaging 15.1 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 71.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.