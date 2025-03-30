George Washington visits Boise State after Degenhart’s 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (21-12, 10-10 A-10) vs. Boise State Broncos (24-10, 16-7 MWC)

Las Vegas; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts George Washington after Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points in Boise State’s 69-56 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

Boise State is 5-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington is seventh in the A-10 scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Boise State scores 74.9 points, 7.1 more per game than the 67.8 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rafael Castro is averaging 14.1 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 69.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.