George Washington Revolutionaries play the Dayton Flyers on 3-game win streak

Dayton Flyers (13-11, 7-6 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (11-13, 4-9 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington heads into a matchup with Dayton as winners of three games in a row.

The Revolutionaries are 6-6 in home games. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Paige Mott averaging 6.2.

The Flyers are 7-6 in conference games. Dayton averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

George Washington scores 59.6 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 63.9 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 64.6 points per game, 2.4 more than the 62.2 George Washington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.7 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 11 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Ivy Wolf is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 16 points. Arianna Smith is shooting 63.4% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 3-7, averaging 55.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.