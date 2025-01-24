George Washington hosts Saint Louis after Castro’s 23-point outing

Saint Louis Billikens (12-7, 5-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (13-6, 2-4 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Saint Louis after Rafael Castro scored 23 points in George Washington’s 74-61 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Revolutionaries have gone 9-1 in home games. George Washington has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Billikens are 5-1 in conference play. Saint Louis ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

George Washington makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Saint Louis averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game George Washington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 13.1 points. Castro is shooting 68.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is averaging 18.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Billikens. Isaiah Swope is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.