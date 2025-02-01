George Washington hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Snead’s 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (17-4, 8-2 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (8-12, 1-8 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits George Washington after Aleah Snead scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 60-46 win against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Revolutionaries are 5-5 on their home court. George Washington is 1-3 in one-possession games.

The Hawks are 8-2 in conference games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Laura Ziegler averaging 8.0.

George Washington averages 60.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 55.4 Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) scores 8.0 more points per game (72.3) than George Washington allows (64.3).

The Revolutionaries and Hawks face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Andrews is averaging 11.3 points for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ziegler is averaging 17 points, 12 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.