George Washington hosts Richmond after Castro’s 21-point outing

Richmond Spiders (7-13, 2-5 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (14-6, 3-4 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington hosts Richmond after Rafael Castro scored 21 points in George Washington’s 67-61 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Revolutionaries are 10-1 on their home court. George Washington ranks second in the A-10 with 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Castro averaging 9.2.

The Spiders are 2-5 in conference play. Richmond allows 71.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

George Washington makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Richmond averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Buchanan Jr. is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.5 points for the Revolutionaries. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spiders. Dusan Neskovic is averaging 18.1 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Spiders: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

