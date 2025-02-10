George Mason visits Johnson and Saint Louis

George Mason Patriots (19-5, 10-1 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-10, 7-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces George Mason after Kobe Johnson scored 21 points in Saint Louis’ 76-63 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Billikens have gone 11-2 in home games. Saint Louis ranks ninth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 69.5 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Patriots have gone 10-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is the A-10 leader with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Haynes averaging 4.9.

Saint Louis averages 73.6 points, 11.8 more per game than the 61.8 George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Saint Louis allows.

The Billikens and Patriots meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Darius Maddox is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Patriots. Zach Anderson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 67.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

