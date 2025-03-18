George Mason squares off against Samford in NIT matchup

Samford Bulldogs (22-10, 12-7 SoCon) at George Mason Patriots (26-8, 17-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Samford in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots have gone 17-4 against A-10 teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. George Mason ranks sixth in the A-10 in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Jalen Haynes leads the Patriots with 7.1 boards.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 12-7. Samford is eighth in the SoCon allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

George Mason’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Trey Fort is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.