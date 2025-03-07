George Mason plays in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (15-18, 9-11 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (24-5, 14-4 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays in the A-10 Tournament against Saint Louis.

The Patriots are 14-4 against A-10 opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. George Mason is fifth in the A-10 with 13.7 assists per game led by Paula Suarez averaging 4.3.

The Billikens are 9-11 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is seventh in the A-10 with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Tierra Simon averaging 9.1.

George Mason scores 73.7 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 72.0 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 9.5 more points per game (66.4) than George Mason gives up to opponents (56.9).

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Suarez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooklyn Gray is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Billikens. Simon is averaging 11.4 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 63.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.