George Mason meets George Washington in A-10 Tournament

George Washington Revolutionaries (21-11, 10-9 A-10) vs. George Mason Patriots (24-7, 15-3 A-10)

Washington; Friday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -2.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays in the A-10 Tournament against George Washington.

The Patriots are 15-3 against A-10 opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. George Mason is ninth in the A-10 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 2.1.

The Revolutionaries are 10-9 against A-10 teams. George Washington is sixth in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 3.3.

George Mason scores 70.8 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 67.4 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 10.8 more points per game (73.9) than George Mason gives up (63.1).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Patriots won 53-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Jalen Haynes led the Patriots with 17 points, and Christian Jones led the Revolutionaries with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Haynes is shooting 54.5% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 11.2 points. Castro is shooting 63.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.