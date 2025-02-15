George Mason hosts UMass after Olbrys’ 20-point outing

UMass Minutewomen (14-11, 9-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-3, 12-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on George Mason after Megan Olbrys scored 20 points in UMass’ 72-52 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Patriots are 12-1 on their home court. George Mason averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 9-5 in A-10 play.

George Mason’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UMass gives up. UMass averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than George Mason allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is shooting 42.1% and averaging 14.8 points for the Patriots. Paula Suarez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olbrys is averaging 13.8 points, eight rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Minutewomen. Allie Palmieri is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.