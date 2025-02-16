George Mason hosts UMass after Olbrys’ 20-point game

UMass Minutewomen (14-11, 9-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (22-3, 12-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays George Mason after Megan Olbrys scored 20 points in UMass’ 72-52 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Patriots are 12-1 in home games. George Mason scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Minutewomen are 9-5 against A-10 opponents. UMass has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

George Mason makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). UMass averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Minutewomen face off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Olbrys is shooting 56.1% and averaging 13.8 points for the Minutewomen. Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points per game.

Minutewomen: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.