George Mason hosts Fordham following Johnson’s 21-point outing

Fordham Rams (11-16, 3-11 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (21-6, 12-2 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits George Mason after Jackie Johnson III scored 21 points in Fordham’s 80-69 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Patriots have gone 15-1 at home. George Mason scores 71.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Rams have gone 3-11 against A-10 opponents. Fordham averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

George Mason’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Fordham allows. Fordham has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 37.5% shooting opponents of George Mason have averaged.

The Patriots and Rams match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is averaging 13.6 points for the Patriots. Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 66.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.