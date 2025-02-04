George Mason faces George Washington on 7-game win streak

George Mason Patriots (17-5, 8-1 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (15-7, 4-5 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason seeks to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over George Washington.

The Revolutionaries have gone 11-1 in home games. George Washington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 8-1 in conference matchups. George Mason is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Washington’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game George Mason gives up. George Mason averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than George Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacoi Hutchinson is averaging 6.7 points for the Revolutionaries. Rafael Castro is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Maddox is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.7 points. Jalen Haynes is shooting 55.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 67.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.