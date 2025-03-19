George Mason and Samford play in NIT matchup

Samford Bulldogs (22-10, 12-7 SoCon) at George Mason Patriots (26-8, 17-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Samford meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots’ record in A-10 games is 17-4, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. George Mason ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Giovanni Emejuru averaging 2.1.

The Bulldogs’ record in SoCon games is 12-7. Samford ranks second in the SoCon with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Riley Allenspach averaging 1.6.

George Mason is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Samford allows to opponents. Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is shooting 51.6% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games.

Trey Fort averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jaden Brownell is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.