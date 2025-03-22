George Mason and Bradley play in NIT

Bradley Braves (27-8, 17-6 MVC) at George Mason Patriots (27-8, 17-4 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces Bradley in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Patriots have gone 17-4 against A-10 teams, with a 10-4 record in non-conference play. George Mason averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Braves’ record in MVC games is 17-6. Bradley scores 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

George Mason makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Bradley averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game George Mason allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Haynes is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Patriots. Darius Maddox is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Darius Hannah is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Braves. Duke Deen is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.