George leads Georgia Tech against No. 21 Louisville after 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (16-5, 9-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-12, 3-7 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3:45 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech hosts No. 21 Louisville after Naithan George scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech ranks sixth in the ACC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Baye Ndongo averaging 8.1.

The Cardinals are 9-1 in conference matchups. Louisville is fifth in the ACC scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

Georgia Tech’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Javian McCollum is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Cardinals. Reyne Smith is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.