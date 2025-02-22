George leads Georgia Tech against Boston College after 26-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-15, 3-12 ACC)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits Boston College after Naithan George scored 26 points in Georgia Tech’s 90-88 overtime victory over the California Golden Bears.

The Eagles are 8-7 in home games. Boston College has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Yellow Jackets are 7-8 in ACC play. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 8.3.

Boston College is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.3% Georgia Tech allows to opponents. Georgia Tech averages 74.6 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 75.5 Boston College gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Terry is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 14.6 points. George is shooting 46.7% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.