Gatkek and Little Rock host Southern Indiana

Little Rock Trojans (14-9, 8-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (9-13, 4-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits Southern Indiana after Tuongthach Gatkek scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 75-57 win over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 7-4 at home. Southern Indiana ranks ninth in the OVC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Olowoniyi averaging 2.0.

The Trojans are 8-4 in OVC play. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC with 14.0 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 3.6.

Southern Indiana averages 73.0 points, 7.1 more per game than the 65.9 Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 68.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 72.7 Southern Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damoni Harrison is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Jack Mielke is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 13.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans. Lawson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.