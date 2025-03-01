Gaston leads Auburn against Mississippi State after 26-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-10, 6-9 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-16, 3-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Mississippi State after Deyona Gaston scored 26 points in Auburn’s 62-59 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 8-5 in home games. Auburn is 1-5 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-9 in SEC play. Mississippi State is sixth in the SEC allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Auburn averages 68.4 points, 5.2 more per game than the 63.2 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State scores 11.7 more points per game (76.2) than Auburn allows (64.5).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaston is averaging 22.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers. Yuting Deng is averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

Madina Okot is averaging 11.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Debreasha Powe is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.