Gaston, Auburn Tigers square off against the No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Auburn Tigers (12-11, 3-7 SEC) at Oklahoma Sooners (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Deyona Gaston and Auburn take on Payton Verhulst and No. 15 Oklahoma in SEC play Monday.

The Sooners are 10-2 in home games. Oklahoma is sixth in college basketball with 41.1 points in the paint led by Raegan Beers averaging 12.0.

The Tigers are 3-7 against SEC opponents. Auburn ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Auburn averages 68.9 points per game, 0.3 more than the 68.6 Oklahoma allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is averaging 16.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Gaston is averaging 21.8 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Mar’shaun Bostic is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.