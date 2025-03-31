Gary leads Nebraska against Arizona State after 24-point performance

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-14, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (13-19, 4-17 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits Arizona State after Juwan Gary scored 24 points in Nebraska’s 83-68 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Arizona State is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Nebraska has a 0-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona State scores 73.9 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.9 Nebraska gives up. Nebraska has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Freeman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Alston Mason is averaging 13.5 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

Connor Essegian averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is averaging 23 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 75.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

