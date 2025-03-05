Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and South Carolina Upstate Spartans square off in Big South Tournament

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-25, 2-14 Big South) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-19, 5-11 Big South)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays in the Big South Tournament against South Carolina Upstate.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 5-11 against Big South opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The Spartans are 2-14 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks fifth in the Big South with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Carmelo Adkins averaging 4.0.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Anthony Selden is shooting 46.1% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Mister Dean is averaging 15.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Spartans. Adkins is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

