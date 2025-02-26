Gardner-Webb hosts Radford after Early’s 22-point performance

Radford Highlanders (17-12, 7-7 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-17, 5-9 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford visits Gardner-Webb after David Early scored 22 points in Radford’s 80-73 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 5-5 in home games. Gardner-Webb gives up 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Highlanders are 7-7 in conference games. Radford ranks second in the Big South giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

Gardner-Webb makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Radford has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darryl Simmons II averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Jamaine Mann is shooting 60.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

Josiah Harris is averaging 8.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 79.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.