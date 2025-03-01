Gardner-Webb hosts Anderson and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-22, 4-11 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-17, 7-8 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Gardner-Webb after Kishyah Anderson scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 67-60 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-5 at home. Gardner-Webb is 6-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Blue Hose are 4-11 against Big South opponents. Presbyterian is second in the Big South with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Kindseth averaging 6.4.

Gardner-Webb averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.1 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Gardner-Webb has given up to its opponents (41.5%).

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Hawkins is averaging 18.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kindseth is averaging 11.7 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Shelby Fiddler is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 25.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 59.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.