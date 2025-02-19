Gardner-Webb faces Longwood, looks for 4th straight home win

Longwood Lancers (17-9, 8-4 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-14, 7-5 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Runnin’ Bulldogs play Longwood.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 6-4 at home. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South scoring 65.7 points while shooting 37.2% from the field.

The Lancers are 8-4 in conference games. Longwood ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Gardner-Webb scores 65.7 points, 5.6 more per game than the 60.1 Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Gardner-Webb have averaged.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Lancers meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Blatchford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Ashley Hawkins is shooting 41.2% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Amor Harris is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.1 points for the Lancers. Mariah Wilson is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 65.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.