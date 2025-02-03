Garcia leads Minnesota against Penn State after 28-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-11, 3-8 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (13-9, 3-8 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Penn State after Dawson Garcia scored 28 points in Minnesota’s 71-68 loss to the Washington Huskies.

The Nittany Lions have gone 10-3 at home. Penn State scores 82.3 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Golden Gophers have gone 3-8 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Penn State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota allows. Minnesota has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of Penn State have averaged.

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers face off Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Hicks is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 11.8 points. Nicholas Kern is shooting 55.7% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Garcia is averaging 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

