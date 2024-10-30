Game 4 of World Series averages 16.28 million for its most-viewed game since 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The World Series had its most-watched game in five years Tuesday night as the New York Yankees avoided a sweep.

The Yankees’ 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 averaged 16.28 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming, according to Nielsen. That is the most-watched game in the Fall Classic since Game 7 in 2019 when the Washington Nationals’ victory over the Houston Astros averaged 23.22 million.

It is the highest-viewed Game 4 since the 2016 series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians (16.71 million).

Fox is hoping for the same increase for Wednesday night’s fifth game that it got eight years ago. The audience for that game grew by seven million to 23.64 million.

Tuesday’s audience peaked at 18.22 million from 10-10:15 p.m. EDT. It also was a 92% increase over last year’s Game 4 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks (8.48 million).

Through four games, the World Series is averaging 14.98 million, its highest number in seven years.

Tuesday’s game had a 19.7 rating and 54 share in Los Angeles and 12.8 rating and 33 share in New York.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in. The share refers to a percentage of the audience viewing it at the time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.