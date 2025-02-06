Gallegos and the North Alabama Lions visit conference foe North Florida

North Alabama Lions (11-10, 6-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-19, 0-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on North Alabama in a matchup of ASUN teams.

The Ospreys are 4-6 on their home court. North Florida averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 6-4 in ASUN play. North Alabama is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.3 turnovers per game.

North Florida averages 62.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 69.3 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 70.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 74.2 North Florida allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Rougier is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.4 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Lions. Alyssa Clutter is averaging 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.