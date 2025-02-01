Gallegos and North Alabama host West Georgia

West Georgia Wolves (8-12, 2-7 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-10, 5-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts West Georgia after Charity Gallegos scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 87-62 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Lions have gone 7-3 at home. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jazzy Klinge averaging 2.5.

The Wolves are 2-7 in ASUN play. West Georgia is fifth in the ASUN with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Destiny Jones averaging 7.5.

North Alabama’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallegos is averaging 13 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Wolves. Mykah Anderson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Wolves: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.