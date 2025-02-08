Gallegos and North Alabama host Jacksonville

North Alabama Lions (12-10, 7-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-12, 5-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Jacksonville after Charity Gallegos scored 25 points in North Alabama’s 73-68 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 7-2 in home games. Jacksonville has a 6-11 record against teams above .500.

The Lions are 7-4 in ASUN play. North Alabama is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville scores 68.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 69.3 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 70.5 points per game, 2.2 fewer than the 72.7 Jacksonville allows to opponents.

The Dolphins and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniyah Craig is averaging 10.6 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Dolphins. Edyn Battle is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Gallegos is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Lions. Katie Criswell is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.