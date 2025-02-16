Gaines-Wyatt and Alcorn State host Florida A&M

Alcorn State Braves (8-17, 8-4 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (11-12, 8-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Florida A&M after Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 24 points in Alcorn State’s 78-74 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 7-2 at home. Florida A&M is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

The Braves have gone 8-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Florida A&M averages 72.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 73.0 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sterling Young is averaging 16 points for the Rattlers. Milton Matthews is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.5 points. Gaines-Wyatt is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 8-2, averaging 75.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.