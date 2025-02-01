Furman visits East Tennessee State following Peterson’s 22-point showing

Furman Paladins (17-5, 5-4 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-10, 5-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts Furman after Quimari Peterson scored 22 points in East Tennessee State’s 70-65 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 9-3 at home. East Tennessee State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Paladins have gone 5-4 against SoCon opponents. Furman leads the SoCon with 17.3 assists. Pjay Smith Jr. paces the Paladins with 3.3.

East Tennessee State is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Buggs III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Peterson is averaging 18.5 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Smith is averaging 16.1 points and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.