Furman visits Burton and Western Carolina

Furman Paladins (13-12, 3-6 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (11-14, 1-9 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts Furman after Jada Burton scored 22 points in Western Carolina’s 70-68 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Catamounts have gone 6-6 in home games. Western Carolina averages 72.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Paladins have gone 3-6 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 7-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

Western Carolina’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Furman allows. Furman has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

The Catamounts and Paladins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 9.9 points and five assists for the Catamounts. Avyonce Carter is averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the past 10 games.

Tate Walters is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.8 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Paladins: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

