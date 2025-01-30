Furman hosts Milton and East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-9, 2-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-9, 2-3 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Furman after Braylyn Milton scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 48-46 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins are 6-1 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 36.0 boards. Kate Johnson leads the Paladins with 7.1 rebounds.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Furman makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). East Tennessee State averages 59.3 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 62.7 Furman gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. Tate Walters is averaging 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Courtney Moore averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Kendall Folley is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.