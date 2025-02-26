Furman hosts Fox and Citadel

Citadel Bulldogs (5-22, 0-16 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-8, 9-7 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel visits Furman after Brody Fox scored 21 points in Citadel’s 76-75 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 12-3 at home. Furman averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Pjay Smith Jr. with 3.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-16 against SoCon opponents. Citadel gives up 74.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Furman scores 76.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 74.5 Citadel allows. Citadel has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Fox is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 14.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 65.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.