Furman faces Chattanooga following Anderson’s 30-point game

Furman Paladins (18-6, 6-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-8, 8-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Chattanooga after Nick Anderson scored 30 points in Furman’s 84-75 overtime win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs have gone 9-3 in home games. Chattanooga is third in the SoCon scoring 78.0 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Paladins are 6-5 in SoCon play. Furman ranks third in the SoCon with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Bowser averaging 3.5.

Chattanooga scores 78.0 points, 9.4 more per game than the 68.6 Furman allows. Furman averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Bonham is averaging 13 points for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ben Vanderwal is averaging 5.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Paladins. Anderson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

