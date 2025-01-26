Fuller leads LIU against Mercyhurst after 25-point game

Long Island Sharks (10-12, 6-1 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (9-13, 3-4 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -2.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU takes on Mercyhurst after Jamal Fuller scored 25 points in LIU’s 74-64 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Lakers have gone 6-2 in home games. Mercyhurst gives up 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Sharks are 6-1 in conference matchups. LIU averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Mercyhurst scores 65.5 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 67.3 LIU gives up. LIU averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Mercyhurst allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Planutis is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lakers. Aidan Reichert is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Davis is scoring 17.2 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Sharks. Fuller is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 23.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Sharks: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

