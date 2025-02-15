Fulks and Milwaukee host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (12-14, 7-8 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (17-9, 10-5 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Northern Kentucky after Themus Fulks scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 88-80 overtime victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Panthers are 10-2 in home games. Milwaukee is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse are 7-8 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 2.4.

Milwaukee scores 78.9 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.0 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Milwaukee gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulks is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.