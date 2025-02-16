Fudd leads No. 7 UConn against No. 4 South Carolina

UConn Huskies (23-3, 14-0 Big East) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-2, 11-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UConn faces No. 4 South Carolina after Azzi Fudd scored 34 points in UConn’s 78-40 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Gamecocks have gone 12-0 at home. South Carolina is third in the SEC in rebounding with 38.8 rebounds. Chloe Kitts leads the Gamecocks with 7.6 boards.

The Huskies are 7-2 in road games. UConn scores 80.7 points and has outscored opponents by 28.6 points per game.

South Carolina averages 81.1 points, 29.0 more per game than the 52.1 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 50.7% clip from the field this season, 16.2 percentage points higher than the 34.5% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Johnson is averaging 5.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Bueckers is averaging 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Huskies: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.